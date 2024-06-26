Which Michigan Football Jordan Brand Cleats Are Your Favorite?
The Michigan Football program has some of the most unique and collectable footwear options in the entire country. Ever since agreeing to an apparel deal with Jordan brand, Michigan has been rolling out some of the hottest gear in college sports. The program recently posted the newest cleat, the Jordan 3, which will be available to the players this fall.
The Jordan 3 is one of the most iconic models of the Jordan collection and will almost certainly be one of the more popular choices for the players this season. Michigan players have been making plays in many classic Jordan models over the past several years with one obvious change — the maize and blue colorway.
Jordan 1
Jordan 5
Jordan 7
Jordan 10
Jordan 11
Jordan 12
Jordan 13
Which pair is your favorite? Which ones would you wear? What about a Jordan 6 or 8 that doesn't currently exist in a Michigan cleat model? It's really cool that such a massive football brand was the first to partner with Jordan. Michigan was making waves then and still is with the release of each new model.