Michigan Football's star corner included on Jim Thorpe Award Watchlist
Michigan football players continue to litter preseason award watchlists as fall camp gets underway in Ann Arbor.
Starting cornerback Will Johnson, who was previously included on the watchlist for the Bronko Nagurski Award for best defensive player, has also been added to the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award watchlist for the nation's top defensive back. Should Johnson win the award, he would be the first Wolverine to do so since the legendary Charles Woodson in 1997.
In 26 career games (16 starts) at Michigan, Johnson has totaled 54 tackles, including three for loss, seven interceptions, one returned for a touchdown and 14 pass breakups. In 2023, Johnson was a first team All-American and All-Big Ten selection, and also was the Defensive MVP of the National Championship Game.
The Jim Thorpe Award is given annually to the best defensive back in college football "based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character." Johnson is one of 42 defensive backs to be included on the preseason watchlist.
