Will Johnson launches new drop for 'Turnover Buffs' clothing line
Coming off an excellent season earning All-American honors, Will Johnson sets his sights on another stellar defensive year with the ultimate goal of winning another national championship. He's also looking to improve his brand off the field with his "Turnover Buffs" clothing line. His website, will2johnson.com, is where "competition meets culture".
Will Johnson's brand was originally known for the "Turnover Buffs" glasses as many of the Michigan players would wear them as a fashion statement following a forced turnover on defense. It started following a trend in the 2021 season by the Wolverines defense where all the players would take a photo after a turnover.
With this latest drop on September 3rd, Johnson launched a variety of clothing apparel including "Turnover Dept." shirts, hats, pants, and shorts. There are also shirts with a jersey style on the back that has Johnson's last name and number.
The first 20 customers who order the new Maize Turnover Dept. shirt will get their order on Friday before the Maize out game against Texas on Saturday. The Big House will also have a "BUFFS CAM" to showcase fans wearing Johnsons gear and glasses.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -