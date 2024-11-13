Podcast: Does Connor Stalions help Michigan's chances at landing Bryce Underwood?
Chris Breiler and Trent Knoop were back on The Winged Helmet Podcast to discuss the latest loss to Indiana and tried to make sense of the 5-5 season.
Every Wednesday we take fan questions. We start off the show talking about Connor Stalions leading Belleville's offense in the Playoffs -- along with calling plays for Bryce Underwood. How does Stalions continue to pop up everywhere? We discuss.
We also look toward the 2025 year and talk about what Sherrone Moore needs to do to turn the ship around in Ann Arbor.
You can see all of that and much more on the latest episode below.
