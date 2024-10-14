Podcast: Could Michigan go 5-1 in the last six games?
On episode 47 of the Winged Helmet Podcast, Chris Breiler and Trent Knoop talk about the fantastic weekend of college football. Of course, we couldn't go without talking about Oregon beating the Ohio State Buckeyes. We react to the social media posts that were made about Ohio State coach Ryan Day.
Shifting back to Michigan, we talk about what the Wolverines needed to accomplish during the bye week this past week. Trent comes up with three Michigan players who should see the field more in the final six games of the season.
Lastly, how confident are we that the Wolverines could go 5-1 to finish the season? If Michigan could get to 9-3, is that Playoff worthy? We discuss on this latest episode of the Winged Helmet Podcast!
