'They're a machine': Michigan DC Wink Martindale talks challenge Ohio State presents
After five straight defeats, Jim Harbaugh finally found the defensive coordinator who could help lead Michigan past bitter rival Ohio State in 2021 with Mike Macdonald. After Macdonald returned to the NFL after just one season in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh hired Jesse Minter, another home run at the position who remains at Harbaugh's side to this day in Los Angeles.
It made sense that current Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore would go back to a familiar well when seeking his own defensive coordinator, and that led him to Wink Martindale — "the O.G." of the system Macdonald and Minter ran to perfection during their time in Ann Arbor.
Martindale's transition back to the college game after 20 years in the NFL hasn't necessarily gone smoothly, but the Wolverines seem to be playing their best football of the season on that side of the ball over the past two and a half games. Now, rivalry week has arrived for Michigan, and the reason Martindale was brought to Schembechler Hall lies ahead.
On Wednesday, the defensive coordinator was asked what his biggest concern was in facing the high-powered offense of the Buckeyes.
"Everything," Martindale said. "I mean, seriously, they're just, they're a machine right now offensively. We know that it's gonna be a physical game. You know, to me, that's advantaged us, you know, in the physicality area."
Michigan has struggled with injury throughout the season, mostly on the defensive side of the ball. That includes star cornerback Will Johnson, who is not expected to play this weekend in Columbus, and several other defensive backs. Against Ohio State's wide receiver room, which includes a savvy veteran in Emeka Egbuka, a rising name in Carnell Tate and a young super talent in freshman Jeremiah Smith, the Wolverines' secondary will face it's toughest test of the year.
"I was really glad to see Aamir [Hall] step up in the Northwestern game, but this game we have coming up is a completely different animal," Martindale said. "You know it, they got three werewolves out there that, you know, that we gotta try to cover and it's gonna be a great challenge for us. But you mentioned the three werewolves out there.
"We have done a great job of, you know, patching together a secondary, essentially, all season. So, you know, that's gonna, it's gonna be a test because, you know, you gotta have some premier guys to go against premier guys and, you know, it's gonna be a great challenge for us."
While the Buckeyes present all kinds of challenges with their aerial attack, every winner of 'The Game' dating back to 2001 has been the team who has out-rushed the other. With that in mind, Martindale's focus is also on limiting the success of Ohio State running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. It'll be a chess match all afternoon between Martindale and OSU offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
"I think that you need to, this is gonna sound like a double-edged sword, you need to stop the run and not let any ball get over your head," Martindale said. "And to do that, you're gonna have to stop the run sometimes with a lighter box. And we've been pretty good at doing that. So, that's gonna be the biggest challenge. I know Chip, I've gone against Chip before, he's a very talented play caller and it's gonna be a great challenge."
