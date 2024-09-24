Wolverine Digest

Two Wolverines earn Big Ten 'Player of the Week' honors

Michigan had two 'Players of the Week' in the Big Ten Conference after stellar performances vs. USC...

Michigan edge rusher Josaiah Stewart (0) tackles Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod (2) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
No. 12 Michigan got a massive win over No. 13 USC this past weekend and two Wolverines were recognized by the Big Ten Conference for their efforts against the Trojans.

Edge rusher Josaiah Stewart had four tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries and forced a fumble for Michigan on Saturday. For his efforts, Stewart was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. Additionally, punter Tommy Doman played a crucial part in the Wolverines' victory, averaging 47.9 yards per punt on seven attempts, with two over 50 yards and three downed inside the Trojans' 20 yard line. Doman was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

Stewart has been Michigan's best defensive lineman through the first four weeks of the season, and is drawing the attention of NFL scouts as a result. The senior was also named the Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week, and drew praise from bowl directory Jim Nagy for his efforts against USC. So far this season, Stewart has recorded 14 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and five quarterback hurries.

Doman, meanwhile, has averaged 43.4 yards per punt on 17 attempts in 2024. The senior has downed six inside the opponents' 20-yard line and have five punts of over 50 yards.

