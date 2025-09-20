Wolverine Digest

Former Michigan QB delivers hilarious satirical takedown of Cornhuskers

Chris Pirrone

Sep 30, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs for a touchdown against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy (16).
/ Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
As Michigan heads into Lincoln to take on Nebraska, former UM QB-turned-actor, Brian Letscher, delivers another memorable turn as 'Brent Sparling - Football's Missing Link".

In this week’s episode Brent, from his underground Sparling Sports Lab, uncovers a long buried fact about the state of Nebraska, one that has his Blue Blood boiling. 

The Brent Sparling Files are being released weekly by Hail Media, a new media company founded by former UM players Chris Howard and Doug Cohen.

