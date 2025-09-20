Former Michigan QB delivers hilarious satirical takedown of Cornhuskers
As Michigan heads into Lincoln to take on Nebraska, former UM QB-turned-actor, Brian Letscher, delivers another memorable turn as 'Brent Sparling - Football's Missing Link".
In this week’s episode Brent, from his underground Sparling Sports Lab, uncovers a long buried fact about the state of Nebraska, one that has his Blue Blood boiling.
The Brent Sparling Files are being released weekly by Hail Media, a new media company founded by former UM players Chris Howard and Doug Cohen.
