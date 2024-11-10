Former Michigan QB pokes fun at Wolverines after loss to Indiana
There's no question that things aren't going well for the Michigan Wolverines in 2024. After capturing a national championship a little over 10 months ago, the Wolverines are now 5-5 on the season and fighting for their lives to become bowl eligible. Another low point came on Saturday when Michigan suffered its fifth loss of the season to No. 8 Indiana, just the third loss for the Wolverines to the Hoosiers since 1987.
Things are so bad that even former Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is poking fun at the current struggles in Ann Arbor.
To his credit, O'Korn's joke is also an acknowledgement of just how bad things were during his time at Michigan as well. He became the starter for Michigan during the 2017 season, a season in which the Wolverines finished 8-5 on the year. O'Korn finished that season throwing just two touchdowns compared to six interceptions, and that season became the worst of the Harbaugh era (excluding the COVID season in 2020).
