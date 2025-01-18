Wolverine Digest

Michigan hockey hands No. 1 ranked Spartans crushing loss

Michigan has been a thorn in the side of Michigan State athletics for years. That thorn just got a bit more painful as the No. 10 ranked Wolverine hockey team downed the No. 1 ranked MSU Spartans in overtime 3-2. The Wolverines outskated the Spartans for most of the game and Garrett Schifsky ended it with 4 minutes left in the overtime period with a sharp one-timer from the right side.

Former Michigan QB JJ McCarthy, ever the troll of little brother, shared a post following the Michigan win poking a little more fun at the gang in green as well. With the latest win on the ice, it's clear that Michigan owns Michigan State regardless of the sport.

The Michigan hockey team will surely see a significant bump in rankings after their signature win. The 14-8-1 Wolverines have a rematch with the Spartans this evening (Jan. 18) in East Lansing. The Spartans will obviously be out for revenge following Friday night's loss, but the Wolverines are prepared for the battle and looking to make it two-in-a-row.

