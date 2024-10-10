Michigan Hockey roasts Arizona State on social media with epic comeback
Michigan's hockey team started off the 2024-25 season 1-1 after splitting a series with Minnesota State to open the year. The Wolverines are now in Temple, Arizona to face Arizona State in a two-game series.
The Wolverines posted on social media about their team soaking up the sun and enjoying a meeting outside. For whatever reason, Arizona State thought it would be a good idea to respond to Michigan with a 'clever comeback'. The Sun Devils responded with 'Exceptional for you. Normal for us.'
Michigan then responded with an all-time comeback and something the Sun Devils had no choice but to quit the back-and-forth. "Kinda like making a Frozen Four".
The Wolverines have made three straight Frozen Four's and Michigan has 28 total. Arizona State, on the other hand, has never made it to the Frozen Four and, in fact, the Sun Devils have just one NCAA Tournament appearance and that was a loss.
Michigan and Arizona State will square off in the rink on Friday evening.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Jack Tuttle shares what he hopes to accomplish for Michigan while on bye week
Jim Harbaugh gave Sherrone Moore advice following 4-2 start
Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 7: A top-five clash