Michigan pitcher tosses complete game no-hitter in 13-0 win

The no-hitter was secured with a game ending double-play that locked in the first Michigan no-hitter since 1994

The Michigan Wolverines play the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Throwing a complete game no-hitter is every pitchers dream, a dream that Michigan Wolverine pitcher Tate Carey has now realized. Carey secured the first Wolverine no-hitter in over 31 years, completing the difficult task while tossing a 7 inning, 1 walk, 4 strikeout masterpiece in a 13-0 win over Akron. The win propelled the Wolverines to their second straight win and brough them to 18-14 overall on the year.

The Michigan bats broke the game open with an eight-run 4th inning which gave Carey a 9-0 lead and allowed him to be aggressive on the mound. What makes the game even more incredible is Carey was that one walk away from throwing an even more elusive and rare perfect game. With mercy rules in effect the Wolverines shut down Akron by adding an additional four runs in the 6th inning. Carey's no-hitter broke a streak of 31 years, the last no-hitter being thrown by Ron Hollis against the rival Michigan State Spartans.

Published
