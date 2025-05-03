Michigan Wolverines absolutely demolish Ohio State Buckeyes on the diamond
While the rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes on the gridiron is one of the most intense rivalries in all of sports, that hatred is present in any matchup between the schools. Baseball is no different and today the Wolverines came out and made the Buckeye baseball team regret even stepping between the chalk lines.
The Wolverines traveled to Columbus and throttled the home Buckeyes 23-1, setting a program record for their largest margin of victory of their rivals. They also scored an incredible sixteen runs in the fourth inning alone, after that the route was on and the Wolverines were all smiles. The hapless Buckeyes did manage to score one meaningless run in the sixth inning breaking up the shutout.
The Wolverine baseball team is making a habit out of destroying their rivals. Before heading to Ohio, the Wolverines dismantled the Michigan State Spartans in three consecutive games. That means their last four wins have come against bitter rivals MSU and OSU. The Wolverines and Buckeyes are slated to match up again tomorrow at 1 pm. The Wolverines look for another repeat performance and a fifth straight rivalry win before heading back to Ann Arbor.
