Listen: Mel Pearson Talks Michigan Hockey Sweep At Notre Dame

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Michigan earned its first weekend road sweep since the 2017-18 season (Minnesota) when they beat Notre Dame 3-0 and 3-1 in South Bend. Sophomore goalie Strauss Mann starred for the Wolverines, making 57 saves on 58 shots and now has a 1.90 goals against average and a .935 save percentage on the year. 

U-M travels to Penn State this weekend to take on the Big Ten's top team, hoping to keep its recent success alive - the Maize and Blue have won 5 of 7. 

In his third season, Mel Pearson joins "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" Tuesdays at 12pm to talk about his team's play. You can listen live on 1050AM in Washtenaw County or WTKA.com or the WTKA app. 

Just Stop It. Please.

From leaders and best to whiners and pathetic.

Steve Deace

Scot T.

Devin Gardner Breaks Down Ambry Thomas, Nick Eubanks, Nico Collins & Kwity Paye

MMQB Devin Gardner breaks down the careers so far and future potential of the four Wolverines that have announced they will return for their senior season.

MichaelSpath

Markgoblue

Devin Gardner Breaks Down Impact Of Michigan Early Departures

MMQB Devin Gardner discusses Michigan's three early departures and the ripple effects it will have on the 2020 team.

MichaelSpath

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/13/20

Our next Michigan sports prediction for 2020 takes us to March Madness.

Steve Deace

42buck

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/14/20

Our next Michigan sports prediction for 2020 is a big recruiting one.

Steve Deace

Michigan Picks Up 2022 Commitment From Top In-State Player

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh picked up a commitment from defensive back Myles Rowser, the younger brother of 2020 signee Andre Seldon.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Michigan Adds Michigan State Transfer Linebacker

Offensive Line Coach Ed Warinner's son, Edward, is now a Wolverine.

Steve Deace

For Juwan Howard's Strategy To Work, He Needs More From Jon Teske

Another game, another career day for an opposing big. Juwan Howard has explaining to do, but Jon Teske needs to be better.

MichaelSpath

mnunnunm

Listen: Chris Young Breaks Down Michigan Hoops Loss, Big-Man Struggles

Former Michigan center Chris Young opines on Michigan's loss at Minnesota Sunday and what the Wolverines need to get from their big men.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Player Comparison: Is Giles Jackson The Next Steve Breaston?

We continue our series looking at current players as they compare to a former Wolverine with similar skills, by comparing Giles Jackson to Steve Breaston.

Kevin Minor