Listen: Mel Pearson Talks Michigan Hockey Sweep At Notre Dame

Michigan earned its first weekend road sweep since the 2017-18 season (Minnesota) when they beat Notre Dame 3-0 and 3-1 in South Bend. Sophomore goalie Strauss Mann starred for the Wolverines, making 57 saves on 58 shots and now has a 1.90 goals against average and a .935 save percentage on the year.

U-M travels to Penn State this weekend to take on the Big Ten's top team, hoping to keep its recent success alive - the Maize and Blue have won 5 of 7.

In his third season, Mel Pearson joins "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" Tuesdays at 12pm to talk about his team's play. You can listen live on 1050AM in Washtenaw County or WTKA.com or the WTKA app.