Steve Racine Talks Big Ten Hockey Title, Becoming No. 1 Goalie

MichaelSpath

A New Yorker bouncing around junior leagues as he sought to prove himself capable of backstopping for a major college hockey program, Steve Racine arrived at Michigan a 21-year old freshman and spent each of his four seasons jockeying to be the Wolverines' No. 1 goalie. 

Racine enjoyed great runs each of his four seasons, leading U-M to a Big Ten title game appearance in 2015, and finished his career with a Big Ten Championship and NCAA Midwest Regional victory as a senior in 2016.  

In his four years, Racine went 50-22-7, with a 2.83 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. 

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/07/20

This historical trend says Michigan is one of only 13 teams that can win the 2020 college football national title.

Video: Everything Juwan Howard Said About Zavier Simpson Situation

Juwan Howard had to answer a lot of questions after details emerged about senior point guard Zavier Simpson having a run in with the police after a fishy car accident situation.

Video: Isaiah Livers Goes In Depth On Injury, Rehab, Odds Of Playing Tomorrow

Junior forward Isaiah Livers is getting closer and closer to returning to the court.

Ed Warinner Establishes Early Depth Chart For Offensive Line

Michigan has to replace four starters along the offensive line.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Needs A Jon Teske Course Correction

At 4-7 in league play with nine games remaining, Michigan needs a lot of things, but it's critically important the Wolverines get the old Jon Teske back.

Here's What I'm Thinking...Mark Dantonio's Retirement

For the first time in more than a decade, someone other than Mark Dantonio is going to be coaching Michigan State football.

Video: Jon Teske On Isaiah Livers' Efforts To Return

Senior center Jon Teske was asked about Isaiah Livers' approach to getting back on the court.

Here's What I'm Thinking...Michigan's Best Position Group In 2020

Michigan has some solid returning pieces across the board.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Through Ohio State Loss

Michigan came up three point short against Ohio State at home.

Listen: How To Handle Playing Jon Teske And Austin Davis

Jon Teske has been struggling and Austin Davis has been improving. What should Juwan Howard do with his big man rotation?

Brandon Brown