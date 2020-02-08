Steve Racine Talks Big Ten Hockey Title, Becoming No. 1 Goalie

A New Yorker bouncing around junior leagues as he sought to prove himself capable of backstopping for a major college hockey program, Steve Racine arrived at Michigan a 21-year old freshman and spent each of his four seasons jockeying to be the Wolverines' No. 1 goalie.

Racine enjoyed great runs each of his four seasons, leading U-M to a Big Ten title game appearance in 2015, and finished his career with a Big Ten Championship and NCAA Midwest Regional victory as a senior in 2016.

In his four years, Racine went 50-22-7, with a 2.83 goals against average and a .908 save percentage.