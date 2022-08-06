Michigan Fires Mel Pearson

After weeks of speculation, Mel Pearson is officially done after five years at Michigan. In recent weeks, it seemed inevitable that Person would eventually be fired after a serious list of allegations started to pile up:

Pearson “instructing students to lie on their COVID-19 tracing forms” ahead of the 2021 NCAA Tournament opener.

Pearson and director of hockey operations Rick Bancroft, who retired from UM in June, discriminating against female staffers and “creating a toxic work environment for female support staff.”

Pearson retaliating against a student athlete for “raising concerns” about the hockey team’s culture.

Bancroft knowing about sexual misconduct committed by late UM athletic Dr. Robert Anderson.

The official release from Michigan can be read below.

Warde Manuel, the University of Michigan's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, announced Friday (Aug. 5) that ice hockey head coach Mel Pearson will not return for the 2022-23 season.

Pearson, whose multi-year contract ended in early May, had remained in his position as an at-will employee pending a lengthy review of the program.

"It has been determined that Mel Pearson will not return as our ice coach," said Manuel. "This decision has been weighed heavily and for some time. We welcomed an independent third-party review into the climate and culture of our program before furthering our assessment in lockstep with campus leadership.

“Our student-athletes having a positive and meaningful experience is of paramount importance, and a clear expectation within our department is that all employees and staff are valued and supported. I deeply appreciate and value the many individuals who came forward throughout this review."

“Today's announcement reflects the seriousness with what we've heard and the values we hold dear at Michigan."

Pearson recently completed his fifth season at the program's helm, compiling a 99-64-16 (.598) record, including a 31-10-1 campaign this past season.