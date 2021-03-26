BREAKING: Michigan Hockey Removed From NCAA Tournament

In devastating news, it's been announced that Michigan hockey has been removed from the NCAA Tournament due to COVID issues.

As Mel Pearson and the Michigan hockey team were just beginning to prepare for the NCAA Tournament, a bombshell was dropped on the program. Here's the full release:

The NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Committee, in consultation with the NCAA Medical Advisory Group, has announced Friday (March 26) that the No. 8-ranked and No. 2-seeded University of Michigan ice hockey team will not be allowed to participate in the 2021 NCAA Championship due to positive COVID-19 test results within U-M's Tier I testing group.

Michigan (15-10-1) was scheduled to take on No. 9-ranked and No. 3-seeded Minnesota Duluth, the two-time defending national champion, in a Midwest Regional semifinal Friday (March 26) afternoon at Scheels Arena. The game will be ruled a no-contest as Minnesota Duluth will advance to the next round of competition.

"I'm devastated for these players. These student-athletes have done a wonderful job all year of making sacrifices to get to this point of the year," said Graham Family Head Men's Ice Hockey Coach . "It's unfortunate. I don't completely understand the final decision but I have to respect it.

"They've given so much and to get this opportunity taken away from them, it's hard to swallow. I know it's just a game, but it's extremely important to these young men. It's two years in a row now we've been denied an opportunity to compete in the national championship. It has quite sunk in yet.

"I want to wish all the teams still playing good health, good luck and stay safe. Lastly, I want to make sure to thank the Michigan Hockey supporters. I've been blown away by the number of people who care deeply about and support this program. It truly means a lot to me and to our players. We'll be back. Michigan Hockey will be back. Stronger and ready to go next year."

U-M hockey student-athletes and staff had remained in daily testing protocol since the conclusion of the Big Ten Tournament and was preparing for Friday's contest when notified by the NCAA.

This season's NCAA Tournament bid was the 38th overall in U-M history, which is tied for the most with Minnesota. The Wolverines have a 53-30 all-time NCAA Tournament record, including a Division I-record nine national championships.