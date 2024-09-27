Michigan Women's Volleyball are dominant to start the 2024 season
The U-M Women's Volleyball team started their fall campaign with a outstanding 10-1 record. They opened the season in the Crisler Center, hosting the Michigan Nike Classic, where they took down the Delaware Blue Hens in a five set thriller. After losing the first two sets, the Wolverines successfully completed a "reverse sweep" and won the next three sets. The match concluded with a 5th set to 15 points where U-M dominated, with a final set score of 15-4.
They followed this exciting opener with back-to-back wins against Kent State, winning both matches. The first of which was a clean sweep (3-0), and the second went to four sets with Michigan only dropping one set. The following week included a home sweep against Eastern Michigan on September 4th.
The team then travelled to Mississippi and defeated both Notre Dame (3-1), and Mississippi State (3-0) in their first two road contests during the Mississippi State StarkVegas Classic. Sophomore setter Morgan Burke racked up 29 assists and 11 digs in a double-double (double digit kills and digs) performance against the Bulldogs.
Returning to Ann Arbor with a 6-0 record, the team set their sights on the Michigan Invitational the following weekend. At home on September 13th, they swept Sacramento State (3-0), and beat both Akron (3-1) and Oakland (3-1) in 4 sets. During the game against Akron, Graduate Student and outside hitter Allison Jacobs recorded a career high 25 kills. Setter Morgan Burke also broke her career assist record, racking up 55 assists.
After 9-0 start, the team took a trip to North Carolina this past weekend and took their first loss of the season against University of North Carolina in a five set contest. The Wolverines then bounced back the next day by sweeping Duke (3-0) on the road. Both opposite hitter Valentina Vaulet (11 kills and 10 digs), and outside hitter Allison Jacobs (13 kills and 10 digs) recorded double-doubles.
Looking forward, the volleyball squad has a very tough Big 10 schedule. They play multiple ranked opponents including No. 2 Nebraska, No.4 Penn State, No.7 Wisconsin, No.10 Purdue, No.11 Oregon, No.16 Minnesota, and No.20 USC.
The Women's team will open conference play on Friday, September 27, when they take on in-state rival Michigan State in a "Maize Out" themed game.
