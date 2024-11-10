Big-time Michigan Football 2025 commit projected to flip to SEC foe
It's been a whirlwind of a recruitment for four-star safety Ivan Taylor. The son of former NFL defensive back, Ike Taylor, de-committed from Notre Dame back on July 8 and committed to the University of Michigan. But since then, Taylor has had his eyes on some other schools including a big one: Alabama.
Taylor has appeared to be trending toward the Crimson Tide for the past several weeks and on Sunday, both EJ Holland of The Wolverine and On3's Steve Wiltfong logged predictions for Alabama to flip Taylor from the Wolverines.
According to the Composite, Taylor is the No. 60 overall recruit in the 2025 class. He is the No. 7 safety and the No. 9 prospect from Florida. The Winter Garden (FL) West Orange prospect is Michigan's second-best recruit in the class. However, barring a change of heart it would appear Alabama could be getting Taylor from the maize and blue.
The Wolverines flipped Georgia defensive back Shamari Earls from the Bulldogs and Michigan also has four-star Kainoa Winston and Jayden Sanders in the '25 cycle. While losing a talent like Taylor will sting, Michigan has prepared for it with other additions.
