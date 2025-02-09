Recruiting: Michigan Football a Top 4 finalist for under-the-radar prospect
Michigan's defensive prowess over the past four season has started with excellent defensive line play, and the Wolverines will look to continue stacking talent in the trenches in future recruiting classes.
On Thursday, Michigan took a step closer to adding to its 2026 class when three-star Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph Prep defensive lineman Alexander Haskell included the Wolverines among his Top 4 schools. Haskell also named Penn State, Syracuse and Duke among his finalists.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Haskell is considered the No. 493 overall prospect, No. 50 defensive lineman and No. 19 player from the state of Pennsylvania. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder has an impressive offer sheet, which includes Ohio State, Miami, West Virginia and Wisconsin in addition to his Top 4 and several others.
Michigan currently has two prospects committed to its 2026 class in four-star defensive back Brody Jennings and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile. The Wolverines' class sits at No. 44 in the country and ranks 13th out of 18 Big Ten schools in the very early-goings of the cycle.
