Bryce Underwood appears to be a fan of 5-star Alabama decommit announcement
It seems reasonable that one of the individuals who would celebrate 5-star Ty Haywood officially decommitting from Alabama would be the man he would potentially be tasked with protecting. Incoming Michigan 5-star quarterback and No. 1 rated 2025 prospect Bryce Underwood teased that excitement in a post his Instagram story on Tuesday. Underwood shared a graphic confirming Haywood's departure from Alabama's 2025 recruiting class.
While Haywood's decommitment did not also come with a commitment to Michigan, there's plenty of speculation that Michigan is now the favorite in his recruitment. Paired with 5-star Andrew Babalola, the addition of Haywood would ensure that Michigan's offensive line would be formidable for years to come. Both players are projected as future high NFL Draft picks.
Again, this does not confirm Haywood will end up in Ann Arbor. But further cryptic evidence has popped up as Haywood began following Underwood on Instagram as well. In the world of kids and social media, these are all good signs for the maize and blue faithful. These athletes protect their social media fiercely, as they often end up utilizing it as a major asset within their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.
With Haywood rumored to be visiting Ann Arbor in the near future, there's a good chance Michigan could receive some good news in the 2025 recruiting class very soon.
