Recruiting: Dusty May, Michigan Basketball trending for another 2025 commitment
After some near misses over the summer, Michigan men's basketball head coach Dusty May and his staff landed their first commitment in the 2025 recruiting class last week with four-star Napa (Calf.) Prolific Prep small forward Winters Grady.
Now, early indications this week suggest May and Co. are in a great spot to land a second commitment to their class.
Michigan is trending for NBA Global Academy forward Oscar Goodman, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound native of New Zealand who is coming off a recent visit to Ann Arbor. On tuesday, 247Sports' Brice Marich placed a crystal ball in favor of the Wolverines to land Goodman, while Rivals' Josh Henschke indicated May's recruiting is heating up in a post on Twitter.
This past summer, Goodman competed in the FIBA U-17 World Championships and averaged 17 points, 6.3 rebounds, three assists and 1.4 steals per game. The New Zealand native is considered a four-star and Top 100 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class according to On3 Sports, but is not currently ranked by any of the other major recruiting services.
In addition to Michigan, Goodman is also considering Ohio State, Georgetown and Texas Tech.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI