Recruiting: Michigan Football predicted to land 4-star cornerback
Michigan football is heating up on the recruiting trail as the early signing day approaches, and the Wolverines may be close to landing another highly-talented defensive back.
Four-star Tampa (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch cornerback Graceson Littleton recently decommitted from Clemson, and is trending towards a flip to Michigan. The 6-foot, 180-pounder is in Ann Arbor today visiting for the Wolverines' game against Oregon, and 247Sports' Steve Lorenz has submitted a crystal ball prediction in favor of Michigan.
According to 247Sports, Littleton is considered the No. 75 overall prospect, No. 9 cornerback and No. 11 player from the state of Florida in the 2025 recruiting class. While Michigan appears to be in the driver's seat here, Littleton also recently received a scholarship offer from Texas, and the Longhorns are looking to get the four-star in for a visit as well. Given that, U-M defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan and the Wolverines could feel a sense of urgency to get Littleton committed sooner rather than later.
If the Wolverines are able to reel in Littleton, it would be another big addition in their 2025 recruiting class. Michigan flipped three-star Newburgh (Ind.) Castle defensive lineman Benny Patterson from Cincinnati and four-star Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale cornerback Shamari Earls from Georgia earlier this week.
