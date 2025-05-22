Michigan Football adds another commitment to 2026 recruiting class
After landing four-star tight end Matt Ludwig earlier this week, the Michigan Wolverines landed their second tight end on Thursday - this time Mason Bonner.
The 6-6, 215 pound TE out of Colorado chose Michigan over other programs like Miami, Texas Tech, and Minnesota.
According to On3's latest rankings, Bonner is rated as the No. 8 prospect from the state of Colorado and the No. 38 tight end in the nation for the 2026 class.
The addition of Bonner brings Michigan's 2026 class to seven commitments:
- Brady Smigiel, QB: 4-star
- Matt Ludwig, TE: 4-star
- Brody Jennings, CB: 3-star
- Mason Bonner, TE: 3-star
- Tariq Boney, EDGE: 3-star
- Bear McWhorter, IOL: 3-star
- Jaylen Pile, WR: 3-star
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football gains prediction to land another offensive weapon following commitment of 4-star TE Matt Ludwig
ESPN lumps Michigan football, Ohio State, and Notre Dame into same tier for QB play
Social media erupts following Michigan football gaining TE commitment Matt Ludwig
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson