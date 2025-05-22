Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football adds another commitment to 2026 recruiting class

The Michigan Wolverines added another commitment to the 2026 recruiting class on Thursday.

Chris Breiler

Kevin Abele — Icon Sportswire
In this story:

After landing four-star tight end Matt Ludwig earlier this week, the Michigan Wolverines landed their second tight end on Thursday - this time Mason Bonner.

The 6-6, 215 pound TE out of Colorado chose Michigan over other programs like Miami, Texas Tech, and Minnesota.

According to On3's latest rankings, Bonner is rated as the No. 8 prospect from the state of Colorado and the No. 38 tight end in the nation for the 2026 class.

The addition of Bonner brings Michigan's 2026 class to seven commitments:

  1. Brady Smigiel, QB: 4-star
  2. Matt Ludwig, TE: 4-star
  3. Brody Jennings, CB: 3-star
  4. Mason Bonner, TE: 3-star
  5. Tariq Boney, EDGE: 3-star
  6. Bear McWhorter, IOL: 3-star
  7. Jaylen Pile, WR: 3-star
Michigan helmet
Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Michigan football gains prediction to land another offensive weapon following commitment of 4-star TE Matt Ludwig

ESPN lumps Michigan football, Ohio State, and Notre Dame into same tier for QB play

Social media erupts following Michigan football gaining TE commitment Matt Ludwig

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting