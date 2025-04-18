Michigan Football gains prediction to land 2026 defensive lineman
The last time Michigan football gained a commitment was back in October when wide receiver Jaylen Pile committed to the Wolverines. Michigan has had several top-ranked prospects on campus in recent weeks, but the Wolverines are looking for their next commitment in the class.
It could come from three-star defensive lineman Alexander Haskell. 247Sports' Sam Webb placed a Crystal Ball in favor of the Wolverines landing the lineman with a confidence level of '6'.
Haskell hails from Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph's Prep and is the 751st-ranked prospect in the 2026 class. He is the 73rd-ranked defensive lineman, according to the Composite. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound lineman doesn't have a larger offer sheet, but he has some valuable offers. Teams like Penn State, Michigan State, Miami, Ohio State, and Wisconsin, among others, have offered Haskell.
Michigan typically likes to get four or more defensive linemen each cycle. In 2025, the Wolverines signed five defensive linemen, with Nathaniel Marshall as the headline of the class.
