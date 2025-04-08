Michigan football lands prediction, team to beat for coveted 2026 lineman
Michigan football had a chance to add to its number of commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle on Monday when four-star tight end Brock Harris was set to announce his college decision. But after both Oregon and the Wolverines appeared to be leading in his recruitment, Harris chose to commit to BYU over the Ducks and Michigan.
The Wolverines remain at three commits in the '26 cycle, but Michigan is trending in a positive direction with others. On Tuesday, On3's Ethan McDowell placed a prediction in favor of Michigan to land four-star offensive lineman Leo Delaney. Brice Marich with 247Sports also placed a prediction in favor of the Wolverines.
The Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School lineman is one of the most coveted interior linemen in the cycle. According to the Composite, the 6-6, 280-pound lineman is the nation's 132nd-ranked prospect and the No. 8 interior linemen.
Michigan remains in a battle with both Tennessee and Clemson. Even though there have been two new predictions in favor of the maize and blue, the Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Vols have upcoming visits with Delaney.
Delaney was recently on campus and he told Michigan Wolverines On SI that the visit 'was amazing!'.
Michigan has recruited Providence Day School well recently. The Wolverines landed QB Jadyn Davis and WR Channing Goodwin in the 2024 cycle.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
What makes Michigan football so excited about 4-star freshman CB Shamari Earls
Michigan Football: Rod Moore considered a 'top' returning safety despite not playing in 2024
Michigan Football predicted to land a 2026 quarterback
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7