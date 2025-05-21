Michigan football makes top 4 for hard-hitting safety from Texas
Michigan football currently has a six-man class for the 2026 class, but the Wolverines are starting to trend for a few more players. Michigan recently made the top four for safety Jordan Deck. He is a four-star prospect from Frisco (TX) Lone Star and is one of the top prospects the Wolverines are after.
Michigan will battle Penn State, Baylor, and Colorado to land Deck.
Deck is a 6-foot-1 prospect and he is ranked as the 387th-best player in the '26 class. He is the 36th-best safety recruit. In 2024, as a junior, Deck recorded 42 tackles, one sack, and 12 PBUs.
In a recent interview with On3, Deck said Michigan is a top-three school in his recruitment.
“Michigan is very high in my recruitment right now,” Deck told TheWolverine’s EJ Holland. “I’m excited to take my official visit there. Michigan is definitely Top 3 for me. I would say Baylor and Penn State are the other schools in there right now.”
Deck is slated to take an official visit to Michigan on May 30.
