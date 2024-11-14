REPORT: Michigan Football has upped the ante to land Bryce Underwood once again
Michigan has gone all in, in hopes of landing five-star signal caller Bryce Underwood. The Belleville product is an LSU commit but that's not stopping the Wolverines from doing all they can to keep him in the state of Michigan for three-to-four more years.
First, it was 'Michigan is offering $5 million' to Underwood. Then $5 million turned more into $10 million, but it appears the Wolverines have upped the ante in hopes of swaying Underwood to come to Ann Arbor. According to On3's The Wolverine, Michigan is prepared to offer Underwood a $10.5 million deal over four years.
On top of giving Underwood 10.5 million reasons to come to Ann Arbor, former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions is now calling the plays over at Belleville during its playoff run. Stalions, the famed sign-stealer, is working with Underwood and the team in hopes of leading them to a state title. That can only help Michigan's chances.
Will this be enough to lure Underwood to Michigan? Time will tell.
