Michigan football predicted to land 2027 lineman from Texas
On Thursday, Rivals duo of Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman placed a prediction in favor of Michigan football to land three-star offensive lineman Tristan Dare. The Southlake (TX) prospect is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound interior lineman.
Dare is ranked as the nation's No. 496 prospect in the '27 cycle, and the No. 28 interior offensive lineman, per the Composite. The Texas product has a fantastic offer list with plenty of blue bloods on it. Dare holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Penn State, among plenty of other schools.
Back on June 14, offensive line coach Grant Newsome went and saw Dare to connect. Michigan has made it a priority to land elite offensive linemen, and while Dare might be a three-star, based on his offer list -- he's going to be a riser.
Michigan currently has one commitment in the '27 class. Louis Esposito, the son of defensive line coach Lou Esposito, committed to the Wolverines on July 20. While Michigan continues to work on its 2026 class, it's clear that the Wolverines are making waves in the 2027 class in hopes of building it early.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Fall Camp: Top Michigan football battles to watch ahead of 2025 season opener
CBS Sports ranks Michigan's 2025 schedule to the rest of the Big Ten Conference
Michigan football lands transfer portal specialist
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team