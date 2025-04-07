Michigan Football predicted to land a 2026 quarterback
Michigan football currently has three commitments in the 2026 class and even after landing five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood in the 2025, Michigan is in hot pursuit of a signal caller in this cycle. The Wolverines have been connected to two five-star quarterbacks: Ryder Lyons and Brady Smigiel. But after visiting over the weekend, Michigan offered Ashland (OH) three-star quarterback Nathan Bernhard.
With how well the visit went, On3's Steve Wiltfong placed a prediction in favor of the Wolverines to land Bernhard with a 60 out of 100 confidence level.
With being an Ohio State fan, Bernhard could be swayed that way if the Buckeyes offered him. But as of now, Ohio State has not extended an offer to the 6-5 gunslinger. His top offers are from Duke, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, and Penn State, among others. According to the Composite, Bernhard is the 530th-ranked player in the 2026 class and the No. 30 quarterback.
Michigan would likely take two quarterbacks in the class if either Lyons or Smigiel wanted to come as well.
