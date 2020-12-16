Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Greg Crippen

Greg Crippen

IMG Academy

Position: Offensive Center

Ht: 6-4

Wt: 285

Hometown: Bradenton, Fla.

High School: IMG Academy

Other Notable Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, USC

NFL Comp: Ted Karras, Miami Dolphins — Karras wasn't a big-time recruit coming out of high school but he turned into a four-year starter at Illinois and was then drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round because he's just solid at everything. He's not an elite athlete, he's not overly long and he's not the strongest guy on the field, but he really doesn't have a deficiency. That's Crippen. Karras was listed at 6-3, 292 pounds coming out of high school and is now 308 pounds. Crippen looks like he'll end up around the same weight and would be happy with a career like Karras.

2021 Outlook: Like classmate Raheem Anderson, Crippen is listed as a center but could potentially play guard. Because of that, he'll get a look as a true freshman but will probably end up being a guy or two on the depth chart. He's pretty polished but like all young offensive linemen, needs time to bulk up and add strength. The fact that he played with JJ McCarthy this past season is also a solid development for him because he's got chemistry with U-M's future signal caller.