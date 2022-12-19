Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today.

Throw in the fact that Michigan is also getting ready for a showdown with TCU in the College Football Playoff and today's commitment shows just how important it is to be out there recruiting 365 days a year.

Moore was actually committed to Nebraska up until yesterday but publicly decommitted from the Huskers after officially visiting Michigan over the weekend. Then, just as the work week kicked off, the 6-3, 210-pounder announced that he's now a Wolverine and is expected to sign his letter of intent on Wednesday. Moore ended up choosing Michigan over other solid offers from schools like Colorado, Iowa, UCLA, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Kanas State.