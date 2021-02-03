Ike Iwunnah Flips To Michigan On National Signing Day

Flip No. 2 is in the books for Michigan as the Wolverines steal Ike Iwunnah away from Colorado.

Michigan rolled into National Signing Day with a bang flipping big time in-state talent Rayshaun Benny away from Michigan State and followed that up by stealing Ike Iwunnah away from Colorado.

The standout from Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial originally committed to Colorado just a little over two weeks ago but days after pledging to the Buffs, new Michigan defensive backs coach Mo Linguist, a Texas native, extended an offer from U-M. Obviously the offer was a big deal to Iwunnah and he's now a Wolverine.

At 6-4, 275 pounds, Iwunnah is an impressive looking athlete with room to add more weight to his frame. He's often described as a player with heavy hands and a high motor, which are two great qualities for an interior defensive lineman. He's used to being double teamed and doesn't let that deter him.

Overall, this is a solid get for Michigan who needed help at defensive tackle in the 2021 class. With Iwunnah, Benny and George Rooks now all in the fold, U-M went from having a real problem at the position to having an abundance of bodies there.