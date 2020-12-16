Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Junior Colson

Junior Colson

Junior Colson / submitted

Position: Outside Linebacker

Ht: 6-2

Wt: 228

Hometown: Brentwood, Tenn.

High School: Ravenwood

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Wisconsin

NFL Comp: Myles Jack, Jacksonville Jaguars — Coming out of high school, Jack was a do-it-all athlete who projected best to outside linebacker, just like Colson. In fact, Jack carried the ball quite a bit in college at UCLA before getting drafted as a linebacker by the Jags. At a listed 228 pounds, Colson is a tad heavier and lankier than Jack was as a 215-pounder coming out of high school, but the two have very similar skillsets and athletic abilities. Jack now tips the scales at 244 pounds, which is probably about what Colson will be at by the time he's done at U-M. I don't see Colson carrying the ball at Michigan, but he's talented enough to become at least a second-round pick like Jack was.

2021 Outlook: Colson might just be able to find his way onto the field as a rookie, at the very least on special teams. He did a little bit of everything for his high school this past season including returning kicks, which is not typical for linebackers. He's got really good size for today's brand of college football and can really run. He's a natural blitzer, a sideline-to-sideline player, he can cover in space and he's a sure tackler. He's one of the best overall players in Michigan's class and might earn early playing time because of it.