Five-Star Speedster Puts Michigan In Top 3

Michigan has made the cut for a very speedy wide receiver after his official visit in Ann Arbor.

After spending a few days in Ann Arbor recently, DeSoto (Texas) High five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II has included Michigan in his final three along with Oregon and Texas.

So far, Cook has taken official visits to Michigan, Texas, Oregon and Ole Miss. Obviously the Rebels are out now, while the other three remain as he nears a decision. With Arch Manning now in the fold at Texas, the Longhorns seem like the big favorite to land Cook as well. 

When you watch Cook on tape, you see the explosiveness and burst. With 10.76 speed in the 100-meter dash, Cook is a verified speedster. He's got a strong lower half and is pretty well put together, but does have some room to add to his 170-pound frame. When you think of Cook, think of a slightly beefier version of DeVonta Smith.

Recruiting

Five-Star Speedster Puts Michigan In Top 3

By Brandon Brown2 minutes ago
