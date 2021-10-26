    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Michigan Loses In-State Commitment

    Michigan's 2022 class is down one member.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    After visiting Louisville last weekend, Harper Woods (Mich.) High wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent has decommitted from the Wolverines.

    It has been believed for a while that Trent would not end up in Michigan's 2022 class. It looked even more likely once pictures of Trent in a Louisville uniform from last weekend's visit surfaced. Wolverine Digest published an article pointing out Trent's visit and someone very close to Michigan's program confirmed that Trent was not viewed as a commit by the staff in Ann Arbor. Now, it's public knowledge as the 6-4, 210-pounder confirmed that he's back on the market.

    michigan football recruiting
    Recruiting

    Michigan Loses In-State Commitment

    32 seconds ago
    mel tucker
    Football

    Is Mel Tucker Distracted?

    2 hours ago
    jim harbaugh mel tucker
    Football

    Michigan State Week, Jim Harbaugh's Comments, Burning Questions, ESPN Gameday

    16 hours ago
    jim harbaugh
    Football

    The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said Ahead Of Michigan State Game

    Oct 25, 2021
    1634506694202
    Football

    College Gameday Location Announced

    Oct 25, 2021
    watch-jim-harbaugh-snubs-espns-molly-mcgrath-on (1)
    Football

    Can Harbaugh And Michigan Finally Change The Narrative?

    Oct 25, 2021
    michigan football recruiting
    Recruiting

    Michigan Commit Visits ACC School

    Oct 24, 2021
    InShot_20211013_111203538
    Football

    We're All Seeing The Same Thing, Right?

    Oct 24, 2021