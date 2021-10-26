Michigan Loses In-State Commitment

After visiting Louisville last weekend, Harper Woods (Mich.) High wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent has decommitted from the Wolverines.

It has been believed for a while that Trent would not end up in Michigan's 2022 class. It looked even more likely once pictures of Trent in a Louisville uniform from last weekend's visit surfaced. Wolverine Digest published an article pointing out Trent's visit and someone very close to Michigan's program confirmed that Trent was not viewed as a commit by the staff in Ann Arbor. Now, it's public knowledge as the 6-4, 210-pounder confirmed that he's back on the market.