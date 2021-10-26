Michigan Loses In-State Commitment
Michigan's 2022 class is down one member.
After visiting Louisville last weekend, Harper Woods (Mich.) High wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent has decommitted from the Wolverines.
It has been believed for a while that Trent would not end up in Michigan's 2022 class. It looked even more likely once pictures of Trent in a Louisville uniform from last weekend's visit surfaced. Wolverine Digest published an article pointing out Trent's visit and someone very close to Michigan's program confirmed that Trent was not viewed as a commit by the staff in Ann Arbor. Now, it's public knowledge as the 6-4, 210-pounder confirmed that he's back on the market.