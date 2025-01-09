Michigan and one other school are 'setting the pace' for nation's top DL prospect
Michigan is in on several high-caliber prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. The Wolverines just made the cut for players like running back Javian Osborne, cornerback Victor Singleton, and offensive lineman John Turntine.
Recently, On3's Steve Wiltfong spoke with 247Sports' No. 1 defensive lineman in the '26 cycle, Elijah Golden, and both Michigan and Notre Dame are really setting the pace in his recruitment. But the Wolverines will also have to battle Miami, Florida, Indiana, Washington, North Carolina, Michigan State, Clemson, and Virginia Tech to land the elite prospect.
The four-star recruit hails from Sarasota (FL) Cardinal Mooney. Goldman, a 260-pound lineman, is the 39th-ranked recruit according to 247Sports and the top-ranked defensive lineman. According to the Composite, Golden is the 219th-ranked recruit in the '26 cycle.
Golden has been impressed with how the Michigan defensive line has performed over the past few years. The Wolverines have out-physicaled the Buckeyes over the past four years and then beat Alabama twice in 2024.
Goldman is currently on the Polynesian Bowl and Navy All-American Bowl rosters.
