Michigan Football makes the cut for 4-star, Top 150 offensive lineman
Michigan Football will alter its offensive approach in 2025 under new coordinator Chip Lindsey, but the identity of the program will remain centered around the offensive line and running the football.
To that end, the Wolverines continue to hunt for talent in the trenches and have made the cut for one of the top interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class. On Sunday, four-star Leesburg (Va.) Loudon County's Carter Scruggs included Michigan in his 'Top 12', as the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder looks to narrow down his recruitment.
The Wolverines face stiff competition in the battle for Scruggs, as the four-star also included several power programs in his 'Top 12' including Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, Clemson, Penn State, Miami, South Carolina, Wisconsin and Virginia Tech.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Scruggs is considered the No. 133 overall prospect, No. 9 interior offensive lineman and No. 4 player from the state of Virginia in the 2026 recruiting class. He has garnered 21 scholarship offers so far in his recruitment, per 247Sports.
Michigan has two prospects committed to its 2026 class so far in four-star defensive back Brody Jennings and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile, though U-M is having to fend off flip attempts from Florida, Georgia and Miami for Jennings.
