REPORT: Michigan Football working to flip 4-star CB from new Big Ten rival
With less that two months until the early signing period opens for the 2025 recruiting class, "flip season" is upon us as college football programs across the country look to bolster their fresh crop of high school talent.
According to a report from On3 Sports' director of recruiting Chad Simmons, Michigan is pushing for a flip of four-star Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh cornerback Brandon Finney, who is currently committed to fellow Big Ten school Oregon. According to Simmons' report, Penn State is also in the mix for the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from the East Coast.
Finney took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend of Sept. 7 when Michigan hosted Texas in one of the biggest games of the 2024 season thus far. According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Finney is considered the No. 66 overall prospect, No. 8 cornerback and No. 2 player from the state of Maryland in the 2025 class. He's garnered 19 FBS scholarship offers in total during his recruitment.
Originally committing to the Ducks back on June 25, Finney was back in Eugene this past weekend to witness Oregon's 32-31 win over Ohio State. He also visited Penn State over the weekend of Oct. 5, when the Nittany Lions defeated UCLA, 27-11, in Happy Valley. Finney took official visits to both schools this past summer.
Here's how 247Sports' national analyst Hudson Standish evaluted Finney over the summer:
"Ascending cornerback prospect verified hovering around 6-foot-2, 185 pounds with elite athleticism for the position highlighted by a nearly 11-foot broad jump, which finished as the top result for the 2024 Under Armour camp series.
"Ideal combination of physical and athletic traits allows him to bully receivers of all shapes and sizes as a press-man corner but has also flashed the technical nuance to play off-man and zone coverage at a high level. Consistently gets to the catch point and times his breaks well. Excellent at turning his head and locating the football in the deeper third, and has the bounce to make plays on the ball.
"At times can get a bit grabby closer to the line of scrimmage due to his physically imposing play style. Spirited tackler at this stage who appears to have plus-football instincts when deciding whether to lay the boom or opt for a more secure form tackle. Two-way snaps at wide receiver and decorated sprints profile (10.85 100m, 21.84 200m) add depth to an already impressive athletic profile.
"Live exposure at the UA Baltimore camp and junior tape lead us to believe Finney could play boundary or field corner at the next level. Projects as a multi-year impact player and special teams contributor for a Top 25 program, with significant NFL upside."
Michigan currently has three defensive backs committed to its 2025 recruiting class, including its top overall prospect in four-star Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange cornerback Ivan Taylor, who is being heavily pursued by Alabama as a flip target. The Wolverines also have commitments from four-star Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga safety Kainoa Winston and four-star Kilgore (Texas) cornerback Jayden Sanders in the class.
