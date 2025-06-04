Recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong has the race for an elite 5-star running back down to Tennessee and Michigan
Despite a recent visit to Columbus to check out the Ohio State Buckeyes, recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong still sees the battle for five-star Savion Hiter as a two-team race. Tennessee and Michigan, according to WIltfong, have positioned themselves best to secure his eventual commitment. The Georgia Bulldogs are still lurking, and Hiter had them in his final four, but Wiltfong claims that the Dawgs and the Buckeyes are basically out of this race. According to him, both Michigan and Tennessee have made substantial NIL offers that have also set them apart from Ohio State and Georgia.
Michigan has been heavily involved in this recruitment since day one. In fact, most experts have given them the advantage for much of Hiter's recruiting cycle. The young man and his camp have remained quiet about which schools they favor. Most of his social media posts about schools or visits have been pretty vanilla, and this one is certainly going to come down to the wire. A five-star running back talent, number one in the class at his position, can demand some serious NIL dollars. Tennessee and Michigan are both heavyweights in that realm, so now we see who can win over Hiter and his camp, along with providing that NIL bag.
