Recruiting: Michigan basketball battling for five-star, Top 10 prospect in 2026 class
Dusty May and Michigan men's basketball made a big splash on the recruiting trail during the 2025 cycle, landing five-star combo guard and No. 19 overall prospect Trey McKinney.
Now, May and the Wolverines look to add another dynamic piece to their future roster in elite, five-star shooting guard Jason Crowe Jr., the No. 9 overall prospect, No. 2 shooting guard and No. 6 player from the state of California in the 2026 recruiting class.
According to On3's Joe Tipton, Michigan is among seven programs that the 6-foot-3, 170-pounder is hearing from the most so far during his recruitment. Other interest parties include Kentucky, Arkansas, Miami, USC, UCLA and Washington.
No. 24 Michigan (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten) has enjoyed an instant turnaround orchestrated by May in his first year in Ann Arbor, coming off the Wolverines' program-worst 8-24 record a year ago in then-head coach Juwan Howard's final season. In addition to the early success on the court, May landed the No. 13-ranked recruiting class, led by McKinney, for the 2025 cycle.
As Michigan seeks its first commitment for the Class of 2026, Crowe Jr. is certainly a prospect worth keeping an eye on for the Wolverines.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7