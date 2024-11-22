LOOK: Valiant, Bryce Underwood launch merchandise shop for Michigan Football fans
Michigan landed the biggest fish of them all on Thursday night when Bryce Underwood stunned the world when he announced he was flipping his commitment from LSU to the Wolverines. It sent shockwaves around the country and Michigan is trending for several key recruits who might come into the fold with Underwood staying home.
But for those pessimistic fans -- or rival fans clinging to hope he doesn't come to Michigan -- it appears the deal is as good as done. Valiant and Underwood revealed a new 'Bryce Underwood Shop' where fans will be able to preorder Underwood merchandise as soon as he signs his Letter of Intent on December 4.
There are currently four options to choose from. You will be able to order a signed trading card, or a choice of two different T-shirts.
At the bottom, Underwood has a message to Michigan fans:
Hey, I’m Bryce Underwood, a quarterback from Michigan, and I’m so pumped to take the next step in my football journey at the University of Michigan! During my high school career, I was lucky enough to lead my team to multiple state championships, and I’m proud of the records we set along the way. Football has always been my passion, and I’m grateful for the recognition and opportunities it’s brought me. Now, I can’t wait to represent the Maize and Blue and give everything I’ve got for this amazing program and its fans!
This will be one hot shop when it opens on December 4.
