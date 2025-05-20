Where Michigan football 2026 class ranks after addition of 4-star TE Matt Ludwig
Michigan football received good news on Tuesday with four-star tight end Matt Ludwig committing to the Wolverines. The Montana native pledged to the Wolverines over the likes of Texas Tech and Georgia, among others. The top-rated prospect from Montana is also the 220th-best player in the 2026 class, per the Composite.
The Wolverines now have six players in their 2026 class, and Ludwig is the second-highest ranked player in the class, according to 247Sports' Composite. Michigan has the following players committed in the '26 cycle:
4-star QB Brady Smigiel
4-star TE Matt Ludwig
4-star CB Brody Jennings
4-star OL Bear McWhorter
3-star WR Jaylen Pile
3-star edge Tariq Boney
With the addition of Ludwig, and the current six-man class, here is how Michigan ranks in the 2026 cycle. We looked at 247Sports, On3, Rivals, and ESPN to see how the Wolverines stacked up amongst the rest of college football.
247Sports:
41st-ranked class
On3:
19th-ranked class
Rivals
38th-ranked class
ESPN:
Not updated after Ludwig's commitment
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
ESPN lumps Michigan football, Ohio State, and Notre Dame into same tier for QB play
Social media erupts following Michigan football gaining TE commitment Matt Ludwig
Michigan basketball: ESPN predicts if Yaxel Lendeborg is a first-round pick post NBA Draft Combine
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnso