Where Michigan football 2026 class ranks after addition of 4-star TE Matt Ludwig

The Wolverines are starting to climb the ladder.

Trent Knoop

Michigan football received good news on Tuesday with four-star tight end Matt Ludwig committing to the Wolverines. The Montana native pledged to the Wolverines over the likes of Texas Tech and Georgia, among others. The top-rated prospect from Montana is also the 220th-best player in the 2026 class, per the Composite.

The Wolverines now have six players in their 2026 class, and Ludwig is the second-highest ranked player in the class, according to 247Sports' Composite. Michigan has the following players committed in the '26 cycle:

4-star QB Brady Smigiel
4-star TE Matt Ludwig
4-star CB Brody Jennings
4-star OL Bear McWhorter
3-star WR Jaylen Pile
3-star edge Tariq Boney

With the addition of Ludwig, and the current six-man class, here is how Michigan ranks in the 2026 cycle. We looked at 247Sports, On3, Rivals, and ESPN to see how the Wolverines stacked up amongst the rest of college football.

247Sports:

41st-ranked class

On3:

19th-ranked class

Rivals

38th-ranked class

ESPN:

Not updated after Ludwig's commitment

Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

