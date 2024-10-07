Recruiting: Fast-rising defensive lineman puts Michigan Football in 'Top 5'
With Michigan football's bye week underway, a little more of the focus inside Schembechler Hall will be dedicated towards the Wolverines' recruiting efforts.
Per Michigan Insider's Brice Marich, Michigan is currently a Top 5 school for fast-rising three-star Covington (Ga.) Newton defensive lineman Christian Ingram, who earned a scholarship offer from U-M defensive line coach Lou Esposito just three days ago. The Wolverines are joined by Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Vanderbilt as the lead schools in Ingram's recruitment.
According to On3's industry ranking, Ingram is considered the No. 903 overall prospect, No. 91 defensive lineman and No. 100 player from the state of Georgia in the 2025 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder's recruitment has taken off over the past two months, with 10 FBS scholarship offers coming since Aug. 22. Ingram already has official visits scheduled for Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) and Alabama (Oct. 25), but Marich reports the Georgia native is working on getting an official visit to Ann Arbor scheduled as well.
Michigan currently has two defensive lineman committed to its 2025 recruiting class in four-star Palatine (Ill.) High's Jaylen Williams and four-star Howell (Mich.) High's Bobby Kanka. The Wolverines have been active in the state of Georgia, with verbal pledges from four-star Alpharetta (Ga.) edge rusher Julius Holly and three-star Stockbridge (Ga.) linebacker Chase Taylor in this cycle. Michigan's 2025 class is currently ranked No. 15 in the country and No. 5 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Penn State.
