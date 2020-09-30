SI.com
11 Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Athletics conducted 178 COVID-19 tests from September 22-28 on student-athletes and staffers.

One hundred sixty-five individuals were students, with 11 testing positive, while thirteen staff members received tests, with no positive results.

"For the individuals who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs," the university said. "Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts."

From September 15-21, MSU tested 369 individuals for the coronavirus – 328 people were athletes, with 30 testing positive.

In the same round of testing, two out of forty-one staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

"Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted nearly 2,500 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 2,112 tests on student-athletes, with 134 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 387 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off-campus, with eight positive results," MSU athletics said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

