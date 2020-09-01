Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode IX

The legendary state of Michigan high school football and basketball coach, Chuck Grenier joins us to discuss the latest news surrounding Michigan State's athletic department.

Spartan Nation would have loved to welcome Xavier Tillman Sr. back to East Lansing.

But with a family to care for, the correct decision was to pursue a professional basketball career.

However, Aaron Henry decided to return to MSU for another season after entering the draft process earlier this year.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward will take on a larger role during the 2020-21 college basketball season following the departures of Tillman and Cassius Winston.

And Izzo's recruiting tear will only help the Spartans in the long run, as he's ensured the future of Michigan State basketball is bright with prospects like Emoni Bates and Max Christie.

Spartan Nation editor, publisher, and founder Hondo Carpenter and Grenier shed light on college hoops' potential fate with the coronavirus pandemic not leaving us anytime soon.

As the pros implement new systems to counteract COVID-19, such as the NBA's bubble or Major League Baseball, they show the world it isn't impossible for sports to occur, even now.

