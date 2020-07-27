Spartan Nation
Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast, Michigan State Athletics: VI

Hondo S. Carpenter

There is no doubt that no matter where you live on the globe, we live in strange times. In our weekly Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast talking Michigan State athletics, we dig into that.

Legendary state of Michigan high school football and basketball coach, Chuck Grenier joins us to dig into the nuances and the idiosyncrasies of the current Spartan athletic department.

Unfortunately, the discussions in these times are less about players and schemes and more about viruses, speculation, and dreams of returning to normalcy.

We attempt to take this back to sports, and we invite you to join Spartan Nation editor, publisher, and founder Hondo Carpenter and Grenier for this informative and enlightening conversation.

The tough topics are not avoided, but instead carefully discussed as we take a journey into a world of sports that look incredibly different than it did just one year ago. Agree or disagree, we believe you will enjoy the honey discussion of the sports world and all that is going on around us. Grab your popcorn, sit down, and enjoy this podcast.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

16 Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

Sixteen student-athletes and another four athletic department staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at Michigan State.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 ATH Cole Martin

MSU football offers unranked ATH Cole Martin, the son of former Spartan wideout/cornerback Demetrice Martin.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State in 4-Star OT Rayshaun Benny’s Top-8

Rayshaun Benny, a four-star offensive tackle from Oak Park, has included the Spartans in his top-8.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Offers 3-Star OT Albert Reese

The Spartans offer three-star offensive tackle Albert Reese, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound Florida native.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Target Payton Kirkland is More than an Athlete

At 15-years-old, an offensive tackle at Dr. Phillips high school, Payton Kirkland, receives 27 offers from schools in the NCAA.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State’s Jordan Reid Speaks out about CFB this Fall

Michigan State's Jordan Reid speaks out against football this fall, saying it hasn't been canceled yet due to "revenue."

McLain Moberg

SI Publishers' Roundtable: Strengths and Weaknesses for Big Ten

In our third and final roundtable, Sports Illustrated's Big Ten publishers discuss each team's strengths and weaknesses for the upcoming season.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Incoming Players Jersey Numbers

Michigan State football releases the jersey numbers for freshmen and newcomers for this season.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Target Andrel Anthony Sets Commitment Date

Three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony is a top priority for Mel Tucker and his staff.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: All Members of Team will Quarantine

The entire Michigan State football team will quarantine following another staff member and one student-athlete testing positive for coronavirus.

McLain Moberg