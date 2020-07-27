Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast, Michigan State Athletics: VI

There is no doubt that no matter where you live on the globe, we live in strange times. In our weekly Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast talking Michigan State athletics, we dig into that.

Legendary state of Michigan high school football and basketball coach, Chuck Grenier joins us to dig into the nuances and the idiosyncrasies of the current Spartan athletic department.

Unfortunately, the discussions in these times are less about players and schemes and more about viruses, speculation, and dreams of returning to normalcy.

We attempt to take this back to sports, and we invite you to join Spartan Nation editor, publisher, and founder Hondo Carpenter and Grenier for this informative and enlightening conversation.

The tough topics are not avoided, but instead carefully discussed as we take a journey into a world of sports that look incredibly different than it did just one year ago. Agree or disagree, we believe you will enjoy the honey discussion of the sports world and all that is going on around us. Grab your popcorn, sit down, and enjoy this podcast.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1