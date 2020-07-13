Big Ten Fiscal Year: Michigan State Received $55.6 Million

The fiscal year for the Big Ten Conference ended on June 30, and as a whole, brought in $781.5 million from the previous cycle.

According to Steve Berkowitz from USA Today, 12 universities within the Big Ten (excluding Maryland and Rutgers) gained $55.6 million, including Michigan State.

The Big Ten featured the highest payouts per school from the previous year.

Fiscal Years Ending June 30

Big Ten: $781.5 million ($55.6 million payouts per school outside of Maryland and Rutgers).

SEC: $730.6 million ($45.3 million payouts per school).

Pac-12: $530.4 million ($32.2 million payouts per school).

ACC: $455.4 million ($27.6 to $34 million payouts per school).

Big-12: $439 million ($38.2 to $42 million payouts per school).

When you combine the revenue for these conferences, Berkowitz says, "the aggregate revenue total for the five conferences represents an increase of just more than 6% compared to the total for fiscal 2018. Adjusting for inflation, the Power Five's combined annual revenues have increased by more than $1.2 billion over the past five years."

If college basketball and football don't take place this year, then conferences and universities could be facing substantial financial fallout.

