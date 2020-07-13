Spartan Nation
Big Ten Fiscal Year: Michigan State Received $55.6 Million

McLain Moberg

The fiscal year for the Big Ten Conference ended on June 30, and as a whole, brought in $781.5 million from the previous cycle.

According to Steve Berkowitz from USA Today, 12 universities within the Big Ten (excluding Maryland and Rutgers) gained $55.6 million, including Michigan State.

The Big Ten featured the highest payouts per school from the previous year.

Fiscal Years Ending June 30

  • Big Ten: $781.5 million ($55.6 million payouts per school outside of Maryland and Rutgers).
  • SEC: $730.6 million ($45.3 million payouts per school).
  • Pac-12: $530.4 million ($32.2 million payouts per school).
  • ACC: $455.4 million ($27.6 to $34 million payouts per school).
  • Big-12: $439 million ($38.2 to $42 million payouts per school).

When you combine the revenue for these conferences, Berkowitz says, "the aggregate revenue total for the five conferences represents an increase of just more than 6% compared to the total for fiscal 2018. Adjusting for inflation, the Power Five's combined annual revenues have increased by more than $1.2 billion over the past five years."

If college basketball and football don't take place this year, then conferences and universities could be facing substantial financial fallout.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

