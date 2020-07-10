Michigan State’s Bill Beekman on Big Ten’s Plans for Fall

On Thursday, the Big Ten announced a new plan making significant changes to how fall sports will look this year, including college football.

The league released a plan saying, "if the conference is able to participate in fall sports (men's and women's cross country, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports."

Michigan State football's non-conference games against BYU (Sept. 12), Toledo (Sept. 19), and Miami (Sept. 26) would all be canceled.

We don't know any further details concerning scheduling or what a conference-only format will look like – Spartan Nation plans on releasing more information soon.

Michigan State's athletic director, Bill Beekman, released a statement in response to the new plans saying, "Throughout the Big Ten Conference, across every institution, the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans remains our number one priority."

"Today's decision is based on medical advice and provides the flexibility to adjust as needed based on the most up-to-date information. Although there are more decisions to be made, we look forward to continue working with the Big Ten Conference and the member institutions in hoping to be able to provide our student-athletes with the best possible experience."

