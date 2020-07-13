Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State Athletics: No new COVID-19 Cases

McLain Moberg

On Monday, the Michigan State athletic department announced they saw no new positive cases of coronavirus in their latest round of testing.

They conducted tests on 74 student-athletes on July 6, and all tests came back negative. 

Michigan State reported some of the people being tested were newcomers and freshmen student-athletes who were coming back for their second round of COVID-19 testing.

Two negative tests will clear any athlete for voluntary summer activities and workouts.

Anyone being tested for the first time this week will be required to take part in a second test before being cleared.

Per the university, no athletic department staff tested positive on July 6.

On June 15, Michigan State conducted tests on 124 students, where one tested positive and was scheduled to be quarantined for 10-14 days. 

The second round of testing was held on June 22 for 114 additional student-athletes. At the time, the number of people didn't include the one who previously tested positive; however, two new positive tests presented themselves.

Eleven days ago, on June 29, MSU tested 41 other students, and no new cases were found.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

All Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Offers 2022 3-Star OT Aamil Wagner

The Spartans offer 2022 three-star offensive tackle Aamil Wagner out of Dayton, Ohio.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten Fiscal Year: Michigan State Received $55.6 Million

Michigan State University received $55.6 million at the end of the fiscal year.

McLain Moberg

Spartan Alum Cassius Winston, Sixth Best Playmaker Since 2011

Michigan State's Cassius Winston is tagged as the sixth-best playmaker in college basketball since 2011.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State makes 4-Star CB Braelon Allen’s Top-6

The Spartans make 2022 four-star cornerback Braelon Allen's top-6.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Meeting with 4-Star F James Graham on Monday

Four-star forward James Graham will virtually meet with Michigan State basketball on Monday.

McLain Moberg

New Predictions have Michigan State landing PG Jaden Akins

The Spartans are looking to expand an already impressive 2021 recruiting class by adding four-star guard Jaden Akins. New predictions say it's possible.

McLain Moberg

by

Maxtlr

Michigan State Football: Updated Strength of Schedule

The Spartans have the second-toughest strength of schedule in all of college football.

McLain Moberg

Conference Leaders Speak of Uncertainty in College Sports

Spartan Nation spoke to multiple coaches and administrators across several conferences to gauge what is truly going on in college athletics. It isn’t pretty.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Big Ten Announces Conference-Only Schedules for Fall Sports

The Big Ten announced they will be moving to conference-only schedules for multiple fall sports.

McLain Moberg

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo Builds his Dream Player

The Spartan basketball coach Tom Izzo builds his dream player and looks back on his career.

McLain Moberg